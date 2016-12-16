A Celtic Christmas with JAMIE LAVAL Live Wednesday, December 21st at 1pm

Celebrate the Winter Solstice and Christmas with this live session from fiddler Jamie Laval. He may be from the Pacific NW originally, and calls Tryon home currently, but he is known the world over for his impressive command of traditional Scottish fiddle styles -- as well as stories from Scotland and other Celtic nations. Jamie will give us a taste of his annual Celtic Christmas shows in Hickory on Tuesday the 27th, Charlotte Wednesday the 28th, West Asheville Thursday the 29th, and Tryon Friday the 30th.