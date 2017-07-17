Celebrate Local With "In-Store" Free Concert In Charlotte, NC

Click on title for full promo and info

This summer west elm, is celebrating not only LOCAL makers and designers, but also the talented local musicians who are a part of their creative communities. In its effort to celebrate, west elm stores across the country will be hosting free concerts with emerging and well-known local artists you won’t want to miss!

This week, there will be an event in the Queen City of North Carolina. WNCW folks will be on hand to help welcome everyone, including Program Director Joe Kendrick, who will emcee the live performance by Loamlands. Come out and support your community and have fun! Here’s the local info:

Charlotte event: Thursday, July 20th, 6pm – 7:30pm, Metropolitan At Midtown,1100 Metropolitan Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204

Free performance by North Carolina’s own Loamlands, food and beverages from Hickory Tavern, WNCW on-site and gifts from west elm.

Event will be outside in the Metropolitan plaza near Hickory Tavern. Rain plan is for event inside the spacious west elm store.

Just RSVP to guarantee your free spot: www.westelmcelebratelocal.eventbrite.com