Bodies Found In Swiss Glacier Believed To Be Couple Missing Since 1942

On a summer day in August 1942, Swiss couple Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin set off on foot in the Alps. They never returned.

Now, two bodies have been discovered in a shrinking glacier by a worker from a ski lift company, according to Swiss media, and they are believed to be the couple who disappeared some 75 years ago.

Local police said in a statement that the pair was discovered on Friday at the Tsanfleuron glacier at an elevation of more than 8,500 feet. They appear to be victims of an accident "decades ago," the Valais police said, and were found with a number of objects such as a backpack, a watch and a book.

