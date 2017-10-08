Biloxi Faces Flooding As Nate Makes Second Landfall On Gulf Coast

Updated at 5:18 a.m. ET Sunday

The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Hurricane Nate to a tropical storm, hours after it made landfall for the second time early Sunday morning, this time near the city of Biloxi, Miss.

Videos and photos from Biloxi show water inundating parts of the city.

Nate made landfall the first time near the mouth of the Mississippi River earlier on Saturday evening. Its second landfall, near Biloxi, was around 12:30 a.m. local time as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

In its 4:00 a.m. CT update, the National Hurricane Center said a storm surge warning was in effect from eastern Louisiana all the way to parts of Florida east of Pensacola. The NHC also said a tropical storm warning was in effect from eastern Louisiana to the middle of the Florida panhandle.

The storm was moving north-northeast at almost 23 mph as of 4 a.m. CT, with maximum sustained winds near 70 mph.

The NHC warned of storm surges of water 5 to 8 feet deep from the mouth of the Pearl River in eastern Louisiana to the border between Mississippi and Alabama.

Photographer Mike Theiss posted video on Twitter he said was the interior of Biloxi's Golden Nugget casino:

Two other Twitter users posted videos of flooded parking garages:

Wesley Williams of WLOX wrote that power had been knocked out in downtown Biloxi by the forceful winds.

Pictures and videos show parts of U.S. Route 90, which runs east and west along much of the Gulf Coast, completely submerged in water.

The Associated Press reports Nate is the first hurricane since 2005's Hurricane Katrina to make landfall in Mississippi.

But Katrina is better known for causing the widespread destruction of New Orleans in neighboring Louisiana that year. This time New Orleans, which is located about 90 miles to Biloxi's west, appeared to miss the brunt of the storm. Mayor Mitch Landrieu had imposed a curfew on the city but lifted it when the National Weather Service canceled a hurricane warning for the area. City officials still cautioned residents to take shelter from heavy winds.

The situation was different to Biloxi's east. Mobile, Ala., experienced flooding of its own.

Adam Olivier of Fox10 tweeted what he said was water inundating downtown Mobile:

Another tweet showed more extensive flooding, in what was said to be downtown Mobile:

At 2:15 a.m. local time Sunday, the National Weather Service of Mobile measured water surges of 5.6 to 5.7 feet at locations near the city.

The National Hurricane Center predicted that "Nate's center will continue to move inland across the Deep South, Tennessee Valley, and central Appalachian Mountains through Monday."

The agency said Nate will "quickly weaken as it moves farther inland" and "should degenerate into a remnant low late Monday."

