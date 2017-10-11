BELA FLECK & ABIGAIL WASHBURN Live Saturday, October 14th at 11:30am

Are you an avid listener of WNCW? Are you savvy on the computer and comfortable talking on the phone? Consider joining our family of volunteers during our upcoming Fall Fund Drive. We rely on around 150 volunteers to help us during the 78 hours of on air fundraising that will take place during the week.

The Fall Fund Drive will be October 29 to November 4. We are in need of phone volunteers to join us for that week. Click here to see the schedule and sign up for a shift.