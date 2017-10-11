Related Program: 
Goin' Across the Mountain™

BELA FLECK & ABIGAIL WASHBURN Live Saturday, October 14th at 11:30am

By Martin Anderson 36 minutes ago

What an honor to have these two banjo greats return to WNCW. Join us as we welcome Bela and Abigail at the start of Goin' Across the Mountain, on their way to Shelby for a show Saturday evening at the Don Gibson Theatre. Béla's current Grammy count is 15 Grammys won, and 30 nominations. He has been nominated in more different musical categories than anyone in Grammy history. He and Abby won Best Folk Album at the 2016 Grammys, and they each (and collectively) have a wide-ranging, genre-bending history of collaborations, from the Flecktones, to Uncle Earl, to Abby's beautiful blending of Chinese and Appalachian traditions. They'll unveil new tunes from their latest Echo in the Valley release (out 10/20) when they visit with Joe Greene.

Tags: 
bela fleck
abigail washburn
wncw
Don Gibson Theatre

Related Content

CHARLIE PARR Live Friday the 13th at 1pm

By Martin Anderson 22 hours ago
CHARLIE PARR

This terrific guitarist covers issues of mental health and life's purpose on his latest release "Dog". His perspective is largely influenced by his time spent working with the homeless throughout his native Minnesota. Charlie will sing a few songs and chat with Scotty on Friday afternoon before playing The Mothlight in Asheville that night. He also plays Free Range Brewing in Charlotte on Saturday, and Barley's Taproom in Knoxville on Sunday.

HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER Friday, October 13th just past 10am

By Martin Anderson 22 hours ago
HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER

M.C. Taylor of Hiss Golden Messenger is one of the artists we at WNCW have enjoyed following the most these past few years, and his new release "Hallelujah Anyhow" does not disappoint! Martin Anderson had a brief talk with Taylor in Nashville during AmericanaFest recently, and we'll air the interview just past 10am this Friday. Hiss Golden Messenger plays in Asheville on Friday, October 20th.

Become a WNCW Phone Volunteer (Oct. 29-Nov. 4)

By WNCW Staff Sep 21, 2017
WNCW Volunteers
Photos by Vicki Dameron

Are you an avid listener of WNCW?  Are you savvy on the computer and comfortable talking on the phone?  Consider joining our family of volunteers during our upcoming Fall Fund Drive.  We rely on around 150 volunteers to help us during the 78 hours of on air fundraising that will take place during the week. 

The Fall Fund Drive will be October 29 to November 4.  We are in need of phone volunteers to join us for that week.  Click here to see the schedule and sign up for a shift.