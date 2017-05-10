BECKY WARREN Live Wednesday, May 10th at 11am

Winner of 2014's Chris Austin Songwriting Competition at MerleFest, Becky Warren released a thematic album last year about a soldier's tour of duty in Iraq and subsequent reacclimation to life back in the U.S. with his girlfriend. In addition to having some seriously fun rockers, War Surplus weaves the songs together to tell quite a vivid story of coping with PTSD, and fighting to keep love alive. The Nashville musician pays us a visit Wednesday morning at the wrap-up of a long tour on the road.