BAND OF HEATHENS Live Thursday, January 19th at 12pm

Austin's roots-rock powerhouse five-piece Band of Heathens returns to Studio B for the first time in about six years, this time with songs from their new album celebrating ten years as a band. On "Duende" (a quality of inspiration, passion, spirit, expression...), they've distilled about 40 songs down to cover such varied topics as social media, immigration, materialism, legalization, and life on the road. They play Asheville's Grey Eagle on Wednesday, then pay us a visit on their way to Charlotte and the Visulite Theatre on Thursday.