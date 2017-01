This Sunday evening on Merlefest Radio Hour, we'll feature tunes from the Avett Brothers, Mandolin Orange, Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy and Chatham County Line - Steve sits down to talk with MerleFest veterans Terry and Cindy Baucom and we'll hear some new music from Terry and the Dukes Of Drive. We'll also dole out our usual dose of Doc and Merle! It's Merlefest Radio Hour with hosts Joe Greene and Steve Johnson - Sundays at 6pm on WNCW!