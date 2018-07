Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Announce special guest

AMERICAN AQUARIUM

To play September 23

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

American Aquarium will open for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit when they play Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on September 23.

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, the PNC Music Pavilion box office, Ticketmaster, or by phone 800-745-3000.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com.