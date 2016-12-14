3500 Refugees Resettle in North Carolina During 2016

Interview with Marsha Hirsch on Refugee Resettlement in North Carolina.

Some 3500 refugees from around the world will have made North Carolina their home this year. Who are they, what caused them to be refugees, and how do they get here? What does the U.S. government do to decide who they admit, and how does the process work? WNCW’s Joe Kendrick spoke with Marsha Hirsch and Thakur Mishra of the Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency from Charlotte, and Paul Foster interviewed Ann Corcoran, editor of Refugee Resettlement Watch, to get some of these basic questions answered. Photo courtesy of https://carolinarefugee.org/